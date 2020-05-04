Rochester board game store just one retailer starting curbside services this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an effort to put up to 30,000 people back to work, more retail businesses are re-opening in Minnesota this week.

The businesses are ordered to do curbside pickup or delivery only. This has led them to adjust how they operate.

D6 Games in Rochester specializes in board games. It's been open for the past three years and saw hundreds of customers weekly before the shut down. During normal operation, board game enthusiasts could come to the large game-room and play different games with their friends. Some would stay for hours. There is even a kitchen serving pizza, hot dogs and beverages for game players.

Since mid-March, the chairs and tables sit vacant and games sit dormant. Owner Chris Fursa said the fact he can open for curbside pick up makes him feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel. He knows that it isn't a perfect solution, but it is start.

"The closing really impacted us, we were not able to sell anything during this time that we've been shut down," Fursa said. "Even with the slow opening, it's going to hurt us because people like to come in an enjoy the games and if they are in here, they are shopping, also."

In order to buy games, customers need to email D6 games. Depending on the time of the order, they can pick them up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fursa said he sees his customers as family and he can't wait until he can see everyone again.