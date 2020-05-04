Rochester considering cuts, changes to deal with COVID-19 related shortfalls

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Rochester is looking at options on how to recuperate losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago, City Administrator Steve Rymer told the city council the impact would be $17-$28 million in revenue reduction for the city from its four big funds:

General (police, fire dept., etc.)

Rochester Public Utilities

Enterprise (parking, sewer, etc.)

Special Revenue Funds (parks. Rochester International Airport, etc.)

Monday, Rymer presented his team's recommendations on how to recuperate some of those losses. They include adopting an interim 2020 budget that will cut city expenses by $26.62 million.

The combined funds savings is broken down into five categories. The first category of personnel savings was highlighted to save $3.54 million which included eliminating overtime for RPD, RFD, and other city workers. Other worker actions include a hiring freeze and eliminating all seasonal part-time jobs for the year. No furloughs of city workers were discussed at the meeting.

The second category of other expense reductions (non-personnel) calls for $8.37 million in reductions which called for closing the pools for the summer, less mowing at the parks and fields, and only up keeping golf courses based on demand.

The good news for golfers is, Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman says there has been enough demand to open one, and possibly both of the courses that are currently closed. Only Eastwood and Soldiers Field courses are open at this time.

The next two categories of using contingency and reserve funds add up to $4.94 million in deficit relief.

Lastly, the city is is anticipating $9.77 million in state or federal COVID-19 funding.

Rymer's proposed budget was based off assumptions that the shut down phase ends by early summer, there is an extended reopening and recovery period and that there will be no changes to the adopted state and federal aid revenue.

Concerned about those assumptions, the council voted 7-0 to direct Rymer's team to develop an interim 2020 working budget for the year based on hard info, not assumptions.