Rochester lawmakers react to brewing bonding bill fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota's response to the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a simmering fight in St. Paul.

On Saturday House Minority leader Kurt Daudt announced his intention to block a key piece of legislation, this year's bonding bill, unless Governor Tim Walz rescinds the emergency powers he's been using to deal with the pandemic.

There are just 75 DFL members in the Minnesota State House out of 134 seats. Daudt says passage of the bonding bill needs a three-fifths majority, or 81 votes, to pass.

"Well certainly the minority leader can block it, that's what happened last year. One of the things is the emergency orders give me some flexibility to use things like deploying the national guard or changing truck weights for example instead of going through the entire legislative process," Walz said.

"The Bonding Bill is funding through debt service," said Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester. "That long term projects those 20-year projects. That has a significant state or regional impact."

Those projects include things like building a new runway at Rochester International Airport, or expanding the Willow Creek Trail.

"This is a really important thing especially right now when so many Minnesotans are out of work they've lost their jobs, and we have this opportunity this is long term expenditures," said Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester. "And not having a bonding bill would be just a disaster for the state," Liebling said.

Liebling is not happy with Daudt's announcement, calling it a threat.

"He's essentially holding the whole state hostage, because he wants to get his way. And I think he is out of step with public opinion, and he's out of step with public health," Liebling said.

She continued, "Kurt Daudt is the minority leader. He doesn't have the ability to stop legislation. With the exception of the bonding bill. So that's why he's targeting that, and we need to all grow up, and get on with the work that we need to do to help get Minnesotans through this."

Nelson doesn't think the bond will be blocked but says state lawmakers on both sides need to come together.

"We all need to work together. Particularly, in times of pandemic and also bonding bills, bonding bills require working together. That involves Democrats reaching out to Republicans and Republicans reaching out to Democrats," Nelson said.

The legislative session ends on May 18th.