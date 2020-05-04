Senate secretary declines to release possible Reade report

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The secretary of the Senate has declined Joe Biden's request to release any potential documents pertaining to an allegation of sexual assault against him from a former Senate staffer, citing confidentiality requirements under the law.

Biden made the request Friday after delivering his public comments responding to the allegation from former staffer Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993.

Biden has denied the allegation. The secretary of the Senate says the Senate legal counsel advised that the secretary "has no discretion to disclose any such information."

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press