State officials aim to help open more businesses; new executive order eases financial burdens

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- More businesses across Minnesota had the chance to reopen Monday. Gov. Tim Walz hoped the relaxing of his earlier executive order would get 30,000 people back to work.

"As a small business owner and community leader, I have seen a lot in this last year and this pandemic has brought a new challenge for my business," said Afro Deli CEO Abdirahman Kahin at Monday's daily briefing on Minnesota's COVID-19 response.

State officials want to help businesses through that challenge.

"We've got to be in constant contact with business, organizations labor leaders. Others throughout this state that can help us understand both the bigger picture, but also the very specific picture, as we begin to reopen business over time," said Steve Grove, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner.

Also on Monday, Walz signed an executive order to keep more money in the pockets of Minnesotans.

"There are still some situations for folks were because of the situation their in, were getting their wages garnished during this time. This puts a hold on those," Walz said

Walz wants the reopening process handled carefully so the public can trust their health isn't being put at risk when they spend more time at stores.

"But it's a belief when people are listening, that we are not going to open up something and risk their lives when we balance those out. So when they do, and when that does come. There's a much larger chance that people will go back to it. As you're seeing, some fascinating statistics about businesses that opened up in Georgia and nobody showed up well, that's what consumers are going to do. They go where they feel safe," Walz said.