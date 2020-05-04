Walz expects to announce expansion of elective surgeries on Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Walz said he expects to announce the expansion of elective medical procedures on Tuesday.

In March, Minnesota banned all elective and other medical procedures so health care workers could focus their resources on responding to COVID-19 patients.

The details of the expanded elective procedures is currently unknown, but would come only a day after allowing non-essential store front businesses to open for curbside pickup and delivery. Walz said during his 2 p.m. news briefing on Monday that the expanded testing in Minnesota has given him the confidence to make the announcement.

Two members of businesses that reopened on Monday joined Walz to share their experiences and opinions on re-opening.

Abdi Kahin is the CEO of Afro Deli in Minneapolis. His business took a big hit when the coronavirus pandemic shut down small businesses.

"This pandemic has presented new challenges for my business," Kahin said. "The most important priority is the health and safety of Minnesotans."

Hospitality Minnesota President and CEO Liz Rammer also spoke during the press conference.

"The hospitality industry has taken a monumental hit in the face of this crisis," Rammer said. "More than half of these businesses face certain permanent closure."