105-year-old man remembered in unique way

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) - This week, Chatfield remembers the life of a long-time resident and farmer, 105-year-old Marvin Rabe.

Rabe passed away peacefully at the Chosen Valley Care Center where he resided for 8 years.

Wednesday morning, his funeral procession was led by a 1962 tractor that Marvin had bought new.

It was driven by one of his 8 children. Rabe also had 29 grandkids, 63 great granchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.

"I learned a lot from him. He was a great teacher and so patient," said his son Robert.

"Never got a spanking. Very gentle. Total gentleman," said his daughter Lisa. "Everybody loved him.

"Just going to miss him," added Robert. "Life's going to be very different."

Rabe lived in southern Minnesota his entire life. He was well loved for his easy-going personality, wit and humor. Rabe enjoyed dancing and cards, especially the game 500.

He grew up speaking German and learned English in school.

He was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran and was laid to rest in their cemetery.