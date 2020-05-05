Cool, gray, and unsettled today; plenty of cool weather ahead this week

A storm system is grazing our area as it drifts to the south, heading into Iowa and western Illinois, bringing thick clouds and light rain to the area for our Tuesday. Expect light rain off and on throughout the day, especially for areas west and south of Rochester closer to the center of that storm system. Strong high pressure in the Great Lakes is blowing dry air into the Upper Mississippi Valley, absorbing much of the moisture from the system. Most of southeast Minnesota, around Rochester, and for points to the east, there will be little in the way of rainfall today with just a sprinkles at times. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with light east winds.

Clouds will hang around behind the system as it pulls away this evening with clearing skies late tonight. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s with light west winds.

Abundant sunshine Wednesday will help temperatures warm into the lower 60s for the afternoon hours, but there will be a small chance for a few light rain showers that may develop later in the day. A northwest breeze will perhaps add a slight chill to the air on what looks to be the warmest of the next several days, occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon.

After a bright and quiet Thursday that will feature sunshine and high temperatures near 60 degrees, a weak cold front will swing through the area, ushering in even drier air for the end of the week. Look for sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s Friday. Gusty northwest winds will enhance the wildfire threat, drying out surface vegetation as it reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Friday night looks like the coldest night of the week with widespread frost possible. Diminishing winds under clear skies will lead to overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees.

We'll have sunshine for much of Saturday before clouds thicken during the afternoon with spotty showers possible late in the day. Rain chances will become more widespread Saturday night and early Sunday. The showers will become more scattered Sunday afternoon, but the cloud cover will persist, holding temperatures down a bit. Look for high temperatures only in the low to mid 50s for Mother's Day with a brisk north breeze adding a chill to the air.