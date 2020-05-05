COVID-19 turns Minnesota’s budget surplus into $2.4B deficit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has erased the state's budget cushion. Minnesota Management and Budget says it now projects a nearly $2.43 billion deficit for the current two-year budget period.

That's almost a $4 billion plunge from a February forecast that projected a $1.5 billion surplus.

The projected deficit is just slightly larger than the state's budget reserve, which the state can tap to cover the hole in the budget.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 617 new confirmed cases, the state's highest one-day total yet.

Hospitalizations hit new highs, with 434 patients hospitalized Tuesday, including 182 in intensive care.

Gov. Tim Walz will be giving more details on the budget at a 2 p.m. news conference on Tuesday. You can watch the news conference live on KTTC and on our website.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press