Effort underway to bring telehealth to those struggling with with their mental health

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused those already struggling with their mental health feel more depressed, anxious and scared.

Social distancing has made it more difficult for patients to stay connected to their treatment providers.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this week is also Give at Home Minnesota week.

Different organizations campaign for a cause, asking Minnesotans to help them by giving a financial contribution.

Zumbro Valley Health Center offer mental health and substance abuse treatment, serving Olmsted and Fillmore counties. The pandemic has caused them to start using telehealth services to give their patients therapy.

Some of the most vulnerable populations who struggle with their mental health don't have access to computers or smartphones that have apps on them that allow telehealth, like Zoom or Skype.

Zumbro Valley Health Center's campaign is asking for donations to help them get iPads and smartphones that patients can borrow to allow for telehealth therapy.

Currently, Gov. Walz's executive order allows for therapists to give therapy over the phone but once it expires, that will no longer be allowed. This makes the need to have video sessions more urgent.

"The funding for mental health is very fragmented. It's based a lot in grants. There's not the parity that is there for physical health care so many times there's a lot of policies and clauses that aren't there, especially for mental health treatment and substance use treatment," said Zumbro Valley Health Center Clinical Director Heather Geerts.

Geerts wants those who are struggling to know that there is still access to treatment. She said Zumbro Valley Health Center has seen an increased number of calls from people seeking treatment during the pandemic.

"I think there are currently a lot of people suffering silence," Geerts said. "It's okay to not be okay, we are all dealing with something that's abnormal right now, something we've never dealt with before. Be kind to others and yourself."