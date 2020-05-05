Ham Lake man faces more charges in string of sex assaults

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged a Ham Lake man suspected in a string of sex crimes in the Minneapolis area in three new cases.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged 34-year-old Jory Wiebrand in three separate cases of criminal sexual conduct, burglary and harassment.

The Star Tribune reports one of the new cases is for the 2015 sexual assault of Brooke Morath as she brushed snow off her car in southeast Minneapolis.

Morath has previously spoken publicly about the attack.

Prosecutors first charged Wiebrand last month in two cases from last summer when he allegedly broke into Minneapolis homes through windows and assaulted women.