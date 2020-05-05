Hormel leaders detail efforts to remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hormel Foods, the company behind popular brands like Skippy and SPAM, is taking extra steps to avoid a large scale shutdown like what we're seeing at other food producers.

"All of our employees are required to wear a face masks. Additionally, we have a face shield. So, that goes on over your hard hat, under your helmet, in front of your face mask." said Clint Walters, Plant Manager.

"We've done work to stagger start times and allow for less-dense employee concentrations in those key welfare areas, during the times employees are coming from work or coming to work," said Hormel Foods Vice President Richard Carlson.

Temperatures are also taken before shifts.

"And then additionally another layer of barrier, this is a small sample of what we call plexiglass, plastic material that we use as a barrier between people when they work in close interactions," Walters said.

The Hormel plant has stayed open throughout the pandemic, unlike the JBS pork plant in Worthington, and the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Hundreds of employees at those locations have tested positive for the virus.

The Hormel plant employs around 1,850 employees and less than a handful have tested positive for COVID-19.

"At our Austin plant, we have had two confirmed positive employees. And again this goes back to the entire year. We had one the first week of April, and we have one the first week of May," Walter said.

The first employee has recovered and is back at work.

As for production, the company said demand varies by product.

"At our plant, again, you're seeing the society, food service business is slower, restaurants are shut down. A lot of those establishments are not in operation right now. But our retail business are very strong. Right now, you'll see store shelves are empty there's a demand for proteins out there," Walters said.

Hormel said having a good attitude is helping the company through this pandemic.

"We have several cultural beliefs. But our most important belief is safety first. And that's the safety of the people who produce our products and the safety of those products for our consumers," Carlson said.