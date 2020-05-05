Hy-Vee limiting meat purchases beginning Wednesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you've been shopping for meat recently, you may have had a tough time finding exactly what you're looking for.

Hy-Vee will now start limiting meat purchases of customers due to COVID-19 related shortages.

Starting Wednesday, customers will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.

This will be enforced at checkout and applies to all Hy-Vee locations.

Hy-Vee says they have product available, but because of worker shortages at meat plants and an increase in consumer demand for meat, they will be limiting sales.

Hy-Vee's full statement: