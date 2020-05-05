Hy-Vee limiting meat purchases beginning Wednesday
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you've been shopping for meat recently, you may have had a tough time finding exactly what you're looking for.
Hy-Vee will now start limiting meat purchases of customers due to COVID-19 related shortages.
Starting Wednesday, customers will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.
This will be enforced at checkout and applies to all Hy-Vee locations.
Hy-Vee says they have product available, but because of worker shortages at meat plants and an increase in consumer demand for meat, they will be limiting sales.
Hy-Vee's full statement:
"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, porkand chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations."Hy-Vee