Iowa, Minnesota Attorneys General join others calling for investigation into suspected price fixing by meat packers

(KWWL) -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison are joining attorneys general from nine other states are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate suspected national price fixing by meat packers in the cattle industry.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the attorneys general expressed concern over the likelihood of manipulation of the market for processed beef.

The four largest meatpacking companies control more than 80% of beef processing in the U.S.

The shelf price of beef is high, while cattle prices are low.

The concern of market manipulation has increased with beef prices reaching record levels as consumers stockpile meat in response to COVID-19, while cattle prices remain low and are decreasing.

The attorneys general believe the situation warrants a full federal investigation because the alleged anti-competitive conduct harms consumers and cattle ranchers across the United States.

In addition to Iowa and Minnesota, the states signing the letter were Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.