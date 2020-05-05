Mayo Clinic Health System announces plan to resume elective care

AUSTIN, ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System officials announced plans to resume elective visits, procedures and surgeries at Minnesota locations on May 11.

They had been deferred since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the projected COVID-19 peak for Mayo Clinic’s sites has now lessened, which makes hospital and ICU bed capacity no longer an issue at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The organization also says enhanced screening processes will be in place for all patients.