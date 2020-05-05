Minnesota reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 617 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

This is the largest increase in new cases the Department has reported in its daily update, surpassing the previous record of 594 cases reported on Friday.

Health officials said a total of 7,851 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 4,614 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The Department said 313 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in each county here.

MDH said about 88,009 tests have been completed in Minnesota, including 2,068 tests reported on Tuesday. That's fewer tests than MDH reported in recent daily updates, with completed tests consistently surpassing 3,000 in the previous five updates.

MDH reported that 27 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state death toll to 455. Health officials said 368 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department said 82 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state were 70 years old or older, but just 17 percent of confirmed cases were among that age group.

Health officials said 434 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 182 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

That's the highest number of COVID-19 patients the Department has reported in the ICU, surpassing Monday's total of 166.

The state reported that 972 of the state's 1,244 ICU beds are being used by patients, including COVID-19 patients. An additional 797 ICU beds can be available in 24 hours, and 541 more beds can be available in 72 hours, the state said.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.