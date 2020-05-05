Police: Rochester man arrested for robbery, kidnapping

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester police said a Rochester man was arrested on Monday for a robbery and kidnapping.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 19-year-old Chauncey Williams approached a 26-year-old man in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SW on April 22 around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the man was smoking outside of his apartment building when Chauncey approached him, asking for a cigarette. The man reportedly told Chauncey he didn't have a cigarette.

RPD said Williams then asked the man for the time. When the man took out his cellphone to check the time, police said Williams pulled a gun out and demanded that the man give him his wallet, keys and phone.

RPD said the suspect then demanded the man tell him where his car was. Police said the man complied and Williams ordered the man to get into the passenger seat of the 2008 Toyota Camry.

Authorities said he drove about seven blocks when the suspect reportedly told the victim that he "seemed like a decent guy," and let him go. Police said Williams gave him the wallet back but kept his drivers license, warning him to not call the police.

RPD said the victim was able to get back home and he called police. RPD started an investigation and and found the man's phone thrown in a ditch off of Mayowood Drive a few days later. On Friday, a patrol officer found the car off in the area of Marion Road SW. Police started surveillance on the car.

On Monday, officers traced the suspect and his reported acquaintances to a laundromat at the Crossroads Shopping Center in Rochester.

RPD said Williams admitted to police that he was responsible for the robbery and kidnapping. The gun was reportedly a BB gun.

Williams is facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, car theft and driving without a license.