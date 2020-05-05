Freeze and frost is likely this week

A late season push of cold air will impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa through the middle of next week. High temperatures will be below average the rest of the week with highs in the middle and lower 50s through Monday. Friday appears to be the coldest day with highs in the lower 50s and even upper 40s. Mostly dry conditions are expected the through Sunday. The main threat in the forecast is the possibility of freeze and frost late this week.

On average, Rochester's latest frost is normally around May 10th. This year it looks like we may go past that average mark by a couple of days. A light frost can happen when temperatures sit between 32-37°F and a light freeze can happen between 28-32°F. Forecast overnight lows will sit steady between 28-35°F Thursday through next Tuesday morning. Saturday night appears to be the one night we may be able to escape both a freeze/frost with overnight lows ranging from 34-37°F area-wide. If you have outdoor plants try to keep those plants covered this week or bring them inside.

This cold stretch appears to last through the middle of next week. There are signs of warmer temperatures late next week into the weekend. Highs could return to the middle and lower 70s by Friday of next week!

Nick