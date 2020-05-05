Rochester favorite struggles to keep new location afloat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Taphouse West opened its doors in March.

"We were crazy busy when we first opened," said co-owner Christine Stahl. "It was a whirlwind the first week."

Only 11 days later, the new location had to shut down. They have been limited to food pickup and more recently, things like mojito mixes.

The new location was not open long enough to qualify for a PPP loan. However, the owners still have bills to pay on it.

"Come and get take-out from us," urges Stahl. "Purchase a gift card. Anything. Anything helps right now."

The downtown location is completely closed, so resources were shifted.

"We moved all of the food and produce over what we could," Stahl said. "Some of it was just lost."

Taphouse West has had to do things like change their menu and cut employees hours in an effort to stay alive until they are allowed to reopen.

"We have to open up yesterday. As soon as we can get this open, we have to be open," said the owner. "Things are dwindling for us. I'll be honest, we're going to run out of money. It's penny pinching every single day."

The penny pinching includes workers helping out by volunteering their time.

"I just love the business and the owners are awesome. I'm more than happy to be here," said manager Miguel Aguilera. "I'd rather be here than being at home sitting down."

They hope to have a job to come back to when the governor allows the Taphouse to reopen.

"Hopefully we can have a grand opening part two. I'm excited to see everybody come back," said Aguilera. "We'll have a patio up by then. It's a nice vibe and it's going to be fun."

The Taphouse owners want to thank their loyal customers and social media followers. They say one positive note is the more than 100 tap beers they have on hand are not in danger of expiring.