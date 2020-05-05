Rochester man treated for COVID-19 for a week finds out it’s a different illness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- COVID-19 has many flu-like symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks people look out for.

They include a cough, shortness of breath, and fever.

A Rochester man's symptoms mirrored those of COVID-19 so accurately they landed him in a COVID unit at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. However, he later found out it was something else making him sick.

Johnny Akzam receiving oxygen while at Mayo Clinic.

"I started waking up with cold sweats, started feeling nauseous," Johnny Akzam said.

He said those symptoms began a week before he checked into Olmsted Medical Center's Emergency Department. "All the symptoms were there everything kinda said COVID-19."

The team of doctors at OMC agreed so Akzam was sent to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. "They were treating it 100% as if it were COVID. I was in a COVID unit," he said.

Things quickly changed after the results came in.

"They ran some nasal swabs, it came back negative," Akzam said that surprised him. "My entire team of doctors were convinced it was COVID because every symptom I had coincided with COVID."

Akzam's team of doctors performed a 'Bronchoscopy'

After being sedated and intubated, he finally got answers. "I was dealing with a major lung infection," Akzam said.

Things are looking up, he's due to be released by Thursday, after more than a week-and-a-half in the hospital.

"The main thing is making sure that my oxygen levels stay up when I engage in activity, like walking," he said.