Rochester man who stabbed fourth grade teacher pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The man who stabbed a fourth grade Rochester teacher while she was walking her kids back to school has pleaded guilty.

David Galvan, 28, pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge in court on Monday. His sentencing is set for July 13.

Last October, Galvan stabbed the Rochester Arts and Science Academy teacher with a pair of scissors while she was walking her students back to school from a nearby park. She suffered a puncture wound in the upper part of her back. The students were unharmed.

She did not want to be identified, but sent the following statement to KTTC after the stabbing:

“I am very grateful the students were able to get to safety and that they are okay. I am also doing fine and am very thankful for the brave officers, calm EMT team, and the wonderful hospital staff that took care of me.”

Galvan had 16 prior incidents with law enforcement in 2019, according to police. He had 10 incidents in 2018.

He was originally ruled incompetent to stand trial last November. After time spent at a psychiatric hospital, he was found competent in April.