Second round of PPP loans available for small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In case you didn't know, there's a second round of federal assistance available for small businesses.

We're talking about paycheck protection program loans , or PPP loans. The hope is to help some of the smallest of small businesses.

"The first round, we kinda assisted those larger small businesses, now we're kinda getting deeper and deeper into the small business community," said Rob Scott, Small Business Administration's Great Lakes Regional Administrator.

As of May 1st, the SBA Great Lakes Region, which includes Minnesota, has approved more than 300,000 PPP loans. That's a total of $22.8 billion for this second round of loans, which is more than the first round.

"Overall, between PPP1 and PPP2, the two rounds of funding, as of right now, the region has done over 606,000 PPP loans at a grand total of $88 billion," said Scott.

The second round of PPP funding opened a little more than a week ago on April 27th.

"In Minnesota, we did a little over 37,000 PPP loans in round two for $2.2 billion," said Scott. "Bringing a grand total of PPP funding in Minnesota so far of almost 84,000 applications and $11.2 billion."

Scott says the average loan size in this second round is smaller, indicating more smaller businesses are getting help.

"The average loan size for this round of PPP funding is $76,000," said Scott. "For the first round it was a little over $200,000. What this tells me is that it's a great thing that we're assisting even the smaller businesses, those mom and pop shops."

If your small business needs help, applications are still being accepted. You can contact your local lender to answer any questions or to get an application started.