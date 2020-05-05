Thursdays Downtown delayed until July 9 due to Rochester suspension of large-scale events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Downtown Alliance is delaying Thursdays Downtown until July 9 due to guidance from the City of Rochester.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance announced in April that Thursdays Downtown would be canceled for the month of June, with an expected start date of July 2.

However, the organization said on May 1, the City of Rochester announced the suspension of large-scale events through July 8.

“The health and safety of our residents, city teammates, and community partners are paramount right now,” Steve Rymer, City of Rochester administrator, said in a news release.

The organization said it will be following the City of Rochester's guidance.

The RDA said it "will continue to monitor the City’s events and activities updates, as well as state and national event recommendations," and will adjust plans as needed.

"The organization is, additionally, exploring virtual event options, increased safety measures, and dispersed event layouts to make the event as safe as possible," RDA said.