A bit warmer today; cooler days are on the way

Sunshine and a slightly warmer air mass will bring some improvements to our weather picture today in the wake of the cool, gray, damp weather we experienced on Tuesday. High temperatures were only in the upper 40s and lower 50s, more than ten degrees below the seasonal average, but it looks like we'll be a little closer to May-like weather today. Look for temperatures to warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon just ahead of a weak cold front that will approach from the north. A few scattered, light showers will likely develop this afternoon until we lose the daytime heating around sunset.

Thursday is looking like a decent spring day with plenty of sunshine in the morning and early afternoon before a layer of clouds spreads across the area as a storm system just to our west brushes past the region. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 60s with a cool northwest breeze.

North winds will become even gustier Friday behind yet another cold front as much colder air blows into the area from the heart of Canada. Even with abundant sunshine Friday, temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s, quite a bit below our seasonal standards. Wind gusts of 30 miles per hour will certainly add a chill to the air.

After a bright and slightly warmer day Saturday, clouds will thicken with rain possibly rolling in for Saturday evening and for Mother's Day Sunday. The best chances for rain Sunday will be in the morning with only spotty showers likely in the afternoon when sunshine looks to slowly break through the clouds. High temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 50s with brisk north winds.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the course of next week with rain chances developing late Tuesday and for parts of Wednesday. Late day thunderstorms will be possible next Thursday and Friday when temperatures look to make it back to seasonal levels in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.