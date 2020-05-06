Celebrating nurses, May 6 is National Nurses Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- May 6 is the day to celebrate nurses across the country.

It's a day dedicated to raising awareness for the vital role that nurses play, especially in uncertain times.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a perfect opportunity to show appreciation for those who dedicate their days to helping patients and to thank them for their hard work.

Many have taken to Twitter using the hashtag #ThankYouNurses to show their appreciation.

To all of the nurses across the country, THANK YOU for all that you do each and every day. Now more than ever, we are especially grateful for your efforts to keep us safe during the #COVID19 pandemic. #ThankYouNurses pic.twitter.com/BYP8kMXXgi — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) May 6, 2020

School nurses play a critical role in improving public health and ensuring students’ academic success. In these times, their work is even more important. Thank you to all the school nurses who are working to help students, families and communities! #ThankYouNurses pic.twitter.com/CwdzmyDw9a — MN Dept. Education (@MnDeptEd) May 6, 2020

#ThankYouNurses across the nation who go above and beyond every day to keep us safe. Your dedication and bravery working on the front lines of #COVID19 does not go unnoticed. Today, we honor you.#NationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/4zYh78shom — FEMA (@fema) May 6, 2020