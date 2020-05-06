Celebrating nurses, May 6 is National Nurses Day

Celebrating nurses, May 6 is National Nurses DayNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- May 6 is the day to celebrate nurses across the country.
It's a day dedicated to raising awareness for the vital role that nurses play, especially in uncertain times.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a perfect opportunity to show appreciation for those who dedicate their days to helping patients and to thank them for their hard work.
Many have taken to Twitter using the hashtag #ThankYouNurses to show their appreciation.