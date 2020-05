CHATIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- Crews responded to a shed fire Wednesday morning in Chatfield.

Chatfield Fire, Chatfield Police and Olmsted County deputies responded to the 900 block of County Road 136 in right before 8 a.m.

According to Chatfield Fire Chief Ryan Priebe, a wood burning stove in the shed started the fire. Crews were able to get the fire out before 8:30 a.m.

There were no injuries.