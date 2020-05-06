Freeborn County Fair canceled

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Another summer celebration is being canceled because of COVID-19.

The Freeborn County Fair won't be happening this year. Organizers said it was a hard decision but necessary to keep everyone safe.

With social distancing requirements and the restrictions on mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Freeborn... Posted by Freeborn County Fair, Albert Lea, MN on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Organizers are trying to re-book this year's entertainers for the 2021 fair. Sawyer Brown and The Oak Ridge Boys were slated to perform.

The fair was supposed to start on August 4 and end on August 9. If you already bought tickets online, refunds will be processed within two weeks.

There are nearly 100 county fairs across Minnesota, which appear to be in jeopardy with the pandemic. The status of the Minnesota State Fair is also up in the air. Future updates on that will be made on its website.