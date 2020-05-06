Minnesota National Guard flies over Rochester to salute frontline workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota National Guard had many turning their attention to the skies on Wednesday during a flyover to show support for health care workers.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Duluth are flying over several Minnesota communities, and flew over Rochester on Wednesday morning.

The jets flew over Mayo Clinic Saint Marys, the Methodist Campus and the Mayo Clinic Hilton Building.

These flyovers are taking place during previously scheduled training missions.

The National Guard has units and facilities in 58 communities in Minnesota.