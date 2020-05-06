Minnesota reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 728 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 728 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the largest increase in confirmed cases the Department has reported in it's daily update, surpassing a record 617 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Health officials said a total of 8,579 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 5,005 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The Department reported that 322 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said about 93,232 tests have been completed in Minnesota. Department officials have stated that they expect to see confirmed cases continue to increase as testing ramps up in the state.

Thirty more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reported on Wednesday. That's the largest increase in deaths the Department has reported in its daily update.

Health officials reported that a total of 485 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, and 391 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH reported that 82 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in the state were 70 years old or older, but just 17 percent of confirmed cases are among that age group.

The Department said 443 people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 180 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 11 more people in the hospital than the Department reported on Tuesday, and two fewer people in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

