Minnesota Senate employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Minnesota Senate employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email from the communications director and press secretary for Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, the following email was sent by Secretary Cal Ludeman to all senators and staff on Wednesday morning:

We have been notified that a Minnesota Senate employee has been confirmed to have COVID-19. All staff and Senators who may have come in contact with this individual have been notified and have been advised to self-quarantine. While we understand there may be an interest in knowing as many details as possible, we are not able to share nor discuss individual personal health information.

As you are aware, the Minnesota Senate and Department of Administration have implemented various measures in compliance with MDH and CDC guidelines in the Capitol and MSB, including social distancing, workplace spacing, installation of barriers, and additional cleaning.

The health and safety of Senate employees and its members is important to us. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me or the Senate Human Resources Director, Annette Gratke.