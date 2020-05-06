Olmsted County announces rental assistance program for residents struggling during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County announced an emergency temporary rental assistance program to help renters struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority approved $1 million in funding for the program, according to a news release from the County.

The goal of the program is to assist people who lost significant income during the pandemic, provide rental assistance for three months (applicants can reapply) and to provide timely assistance to families in need.

The County said that according to the National Multifamily Housing Council, nearly one-third of renters in the U.S. couldn't make their rent payment in April on time.

“With May rents coming due this week, we are very concerned about the increased number of residents who will not be able to make this payment," Olmsted County HRA Director Dave Dunn said in a news release.

Minnesota currently has a moratorium on evictions.

“This has provided some relief, but many families are going to struggle to pay back the rent they owe after this crisis is over,” Dunn added in the news release.

According to Olmsted County, applicants must meet the following criteria to qualify for the program:

Documented loss of income since March 2020. Unemployment reduction Temporary income is below 60% of Area Median Income (AMI) Less than $2,000 in bank accounts. Tenant pays 30 percent of income, including unemployment benefits, in rent (remainder is paid by the HRA). Tenant must otherwise be in good standing with the landlord.

To learn more about the program or to apply, call 507-328-7130 or visit the Olmsted County website.