ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fire broke out in a manufactured home at Oronoco Estates along the 3600 block of 85th Street NW.

Pine Island fire officials say it started a little before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We're told the structure was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. It's considered a total loss.

Nobody was injured.

Investigators believe the fire started at the back of the structure. It's cause remains under investigation.