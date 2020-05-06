Reynolds eases limits as Iowa sees 12 new COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa residents will be allowed to resume dental appointments as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made more moves to ease restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides allowing dental procedures statewide, Reynolds on Wednesday also allowed public and private campgrounds to reopen, ended closure orders for tanning facilities and made clear that drive-in movie theaters were allowed to operate.

The changes will be effective Friday morning.

Reynolds signed her proclamation on a day when the state reported 12 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the state's total to 219.

Reynolds also joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iowa's strategy to combat the spread of the virus.