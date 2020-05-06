Southeast Minnesota town suffering from lack of tourism

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) - Nestled in Fillmore County, Lanesboro is a gorgeous getaway known as the bed and breakfast capital of Minnesota.

"It's in a rural setting. We have beautiful bluffs, the river and the bike trail so there's a lot of things for people to come to Lanesboro to do," said Habberstad House owner Elaine Edwards.

The town thrives off of tourism, but with fewer visitors and shutdowns, Lanesboro shops are struggling. They had a difficult time with weather last summer and are now not receiving any federal aid.

"I don't think Lanesboro can survive another bad year to be honest. It's scary," said Little River General Store owner Kirsten Mensing. "I've been denied for everything. We're not getting any help."

More than half of Minnesota's food service businesses will close for good in the next two months if the current economic climate continues according to Hospitality Minneosta. The trade associations also says 14 percent of those food service businesses have already closed permanently.

The seasonal nature of many of Lanesboro's businesses makes saving for a rainy day even harder.

"You only save for your off season," said Mensing. "That's about all that comes in and that's about all you can do is just save for your off season."

She hopes a successful summer will keep Little River General Store in business. However, she is less optimistic about her other project, the Historic Scanlon House Bed and Breakfast."

"The reservations are not coming in as much. It's not the same thing," said Mensing about the different feel in the town of around 750 residents.

It hasn't been the same over at Lanesboro Arts. The organization that runs a gallery, theater and Art in the Park event has had to move a lot of programs online.

"We're adapting and pivoting our programming but still providing experiences for the community and serving artists by holding true to those contracts," said Kara Maloney, Lanesboro Arts co-executive director.

The programming includes giving out free supplies to kids and still offering Art in the Park, just as a drive-thru display instead.

"Lanesboro will get definitely get through this," said Maloney. "We'll come out on the other side with some really amazing ideas."

Despite changes made to bed and breakfasts, such as fewer linens, rooms and lobbies closed off and additional time between reservations, their owners are optimistic.

"There won't be a lot of big events but there still should be opportunities for people to step back and take care of themselves," said Edwards.

While the bed and breakfasts have closed their dining rooms, most of the town's restaurants are open for takeout.

Little River General Store says it does not plan on offering tubing or kayaking due to challenges with social distancing, but other businesses in town are going to continue offering that service.