Tracking late-season freeze and frost

Widespread frost and freeze chances remain in the forecast for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa through the middle of next week. Overnight lows Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday, and next Tuesday will drop into the middle and lower 30s. The upper 20s will be possible Friday into Saturday and you will want to take preventive measures with your plants outside!

There are several ways to keep your plants safe during the cold nights. You can try to cover them the best you can with bed sheets/blankets, cut the bottom out of a milk jug, and place that over the plant, and mason jars can be used too! "Garden Blankets" are great for rows of plants and/or for raised beds. Frost cloths can protect plants even with temperatures reaching near 20°. Try to keep the ground as moist as possible overnight too! Moist soil will hold more heat over a long period of time compared to dry soil. The best thing to do is to bring plants inside if you can!

Our "Garden Gallery" segment will be starting next Monday! Make sure to send in your garden photos to garden@kttc.com and you could a win a $10 gift to Sargent's on Second!

Clear conditions are expected through Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s Thursday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures fall from there through into the upper 40s Friday and middle 50s Saturday/Sunday. Scattered showers are in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor.

Nick