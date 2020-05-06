Uber to lay off 3,700 workers and CEO to waive salary

NEW YORK (AP) -- Uber says it will lay off 3,700 full-time workers and its CEO will forgo pay as the ride-sharing company struggles with the coronavirus.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday the reduction in customer support and recruiting workers will cost it bout $20 million in severance and other termination benefits.

Uber Technologies Inc. has already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed in quarantine.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end. The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other costs.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.