VIRTUAL CELEBRATION: Minnesota moves Memorial Day events to television

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs announced that its annual Memorial Day events will not be open to the public. Instead, the Twin Cities PBS station, TPT, is working on putting together a 30 minute special for Memorial Day.

In a statement, Commissioner Larry Herke says, “The COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to our traditional Memorial Day events. This year we will mark this special day in a new and different way,but with the same goal: to honor and pay our respects to Minnesota Veterans who have passed.”

Here in Rochester, Olmsted County Veterans Services is still open and operating through the pandemic offering assistance to those vets in need.

Nathan Pike, supervisor of the service office says the main areas he deals with are the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration, National Cemetery Administration, and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.

"Basically anything veteran or military related the question seems to come to our office for Olmsted County. We're the local resource for Veterans through state mandate," said Pike.

An Army vet himself, Pike says about the cancelling, "For me personally that's kind of difficult because that's an important day as a veteran to remember and honor the sacrifice for our country... But I also understand the necessity of it to protect the health of the public and to protect the health of the veterans that do participate in that."

Pike is also the commander of the Spring Valley VFW and says that his post and the American Legion post in town have been looking at alternatives for about a month now for celebrations.

"We're talking about an altered Memorial Day event not having a public facing observance of this. I do think, again, we keep hearing this taglines of unprecedented times and it really is," said Pike.

No plans have yet been solidified.