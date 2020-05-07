125 Live launches ‘curbside fitness’ program in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new trend of curbside services including food, retail and liquor.

The pandemic has also created a phenomenon of isolation. Older adults are sometimes already limited on social interactions and now, the problem compounded.

125 Live fitness center in Rochester specializes in getting older adults active and connected physically and socially. The organization launched a new program in an attempt to tackle social isolation and promote wellness. It is a simple concept: bring the gym outside.

Since Monday, the program has been averaging six members a day, with no gatherings larger than 10 people at at time. There are stations set up in the parking lot following social distancing guidelines.

Personal trainers meet one-on-one with members for a 30-minute workout session. Masks are worn and afterwards, all equipment is cleaned with a hospital-grade disinfectant.

Operations Director Ken Baerg said the program has been vetted by state and local organizations, including OSHA.

"Ourselves, like everyone else, we have been listening closely anytime Governor Walz says anything about stay at home orders," Baerg said. "When we recently had the openings of curbside delivery services, no contact interactions with customers, we determined we could assist in that while still providing a service to our community while maintaining the highest level of safety."

125 Live partners with Olmsted Medical Center where they host virtual "get togethers" with members to help them feel less isolated.

The fitness center is are also launching a new walking program in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Baerg said it's important now, more than ever that this most vulnerable population is healthy in both body and mind.

Members interested can email or call 125 Live to schedule a session. For people who are not members, there is a $1 promotion that allows you to have one 30-minute session with a trainer to try it out.