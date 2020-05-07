Cool with a few showers today; frost/freeze headlines for the next few nights

Keep the sunglasses, umbrellas, and blankets ready, we have quite a variety of spring weather conditions headed our way in the coming days. First, cool dry air is settling into the region for our Thursday behind a weak cold front that swept through the area late Wednesday. We'll have sunshine for much of the day before clouds slowly spill into the area from the northwest as a storm system approaches from the Plains. There will be a chance of light afternoon rain showers for our western and southwestern counties and towns as that system grazes our area. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with brisk northwest winds occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon.

Clouds will clear off late in the evening with even drier air pouring in overnight, setting the stage for widespread frost as temperatures fall into the lower 30s in most of the area. Freeze Warnings have been issued for much of the area and more will likely be added as we move along through the day.

Gusty, raw north winds will follow that storm system Friday as very dry, unseasonably cold air blows into the region from Canada. Even with abundant sunshine throughout the day, temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s which is almost 20 degrees colder than the seasonal average. Those north winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour certainly adding an extra chill to the air. As relative humidity levels drop to the 20% range with the arrival of that extremely dry air, there will be an enhanced wildfire threat.

The coldest night of this upcoming cold spell looks to be Friday night when overnight lows will be in the upper 20s for much of the area. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a portion of the area and more counties will likely be added in the next day or so.

The weekend looks cool and a bit unsettled as sunshine will give way to late day showers Saturday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Those showers will hang around until midday Sunday with limited sunshine possible later in the day. Even with a little sunshine Sunday afternoon, raw north winds will make for a rather chilly Mother's Day as high temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Temperatures next week will slowly warm from the mid 50s for high temperatures early in the week to the mid and upper 60s late in the week. A few light showers will be possible later in the day Wednesday with additional showers and isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday.