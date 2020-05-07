COVID-19 STRUGGLES: Austin restaurant helps feed community

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - It might be surprising to some that restaurant and store Tienda y Taqueira Guerrero, which has in the middle of Austin for more than a decade, is still a secret to many.

"It surprises me that a lot of people who lived in Austin still don't know about us," said Evelyn Serrano, the owner's daughter.

With over 15 years of successful business in Austin, the Serranos decided to give back to the community when they saw a need.

"They need to know that we're all in this together so they were like, 'You know what, let's start this,'" Serrano remembers her parents saying.

She refers to a food drive last month where the store gave out bags of groceries to anyone struggling during the pandemic.

"There was a lot more people than we actually expected," said employee Leslie Lopez. "There were over 200 people that came the first time so we thought, 'Why not do it again?'"

Bags of chicken, vegetables, tortillas, sweet bread, rice and beans were served from 9 to 11 in the morning and again between 4 and 6 in the evening.

"That just told us that we have to do it again to help out more people," said Serrano.

Business may have slowed when the restaurant's dine-in service closed, but employees were willing to help put on the drive again this month.

"We have some employees coming in earlier than they should be or coming in on their days off," said Lopez.

Their suppliers were just as flexible.

"We had to call them and say 'Can you come in on Wednesday or Tuesday?' because we really have to prepare for this," said Serrano.

The hundreds they serve include more than just their regular customers.

"It's everyone. There's people that have been coming from Albert Lea and Rochester that have heard about us," Lopez said. "It's not just Hispanics. It's a lot of older people too and different races."

For the efforts, the store has received cards, good reviews and a lot of gratitude.

"Thank you so much for doing this. We really appreciate it," Serrano recalls being told by those helped.

"Knowing that we're helping out a lot of people is so heartwarming to us," said Lopez.

The store has brought families, employees and residents together.

"I really like to see that we all come together and we're here to help each other," said Serrano. "Even though we're a small town, it's like a big family to us."

"We just want to give back a little bit of what you have all done for us as a community. Austin will always be home," concludes Lopez.