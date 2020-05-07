Eagan’s mayor pleads guilty to drunken driving

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Eagan's mayor is talking about his decision to drink and drive.

At the end of a virtual City Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Mike Maguire said he had pleaded guilty to driving while impaired earlier in the day and was "accepting, without objection, the consequences" of his mistake.

Maguire says he had been drinking while watching the Minnesota Vikings lose a playoff game last January before he got behind the wheel.

A criminal complaint says Maguire crashed into a snowbank in Eagan and blew a 0.19 when tested, more than twice the legal limit.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a court date is scheduled for next Wednesday.