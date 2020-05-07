Georgia governor calls shooting video ‘absolutely horrific’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) -- Georgia's governor describes as "absolutely horrific" a cellphone video that appears to show a white father and son fatally shooting a black man on a residential street.

Republican Brian Kemp made the comments Thursday at a news conference in Atlanta.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick.

The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.

More than two months later, no arrests have been made or charges filed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a radio station.

By RUSS BYNUM and BEN NADLER

Associated Press