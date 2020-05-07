Humane society faces overpopulation problems

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - With more people at home, pet adoptions are on the rise nationwide.

However, Mower County Humane Society has too many animals at their shelter.

It has been allowed to stay open. Volunteers have been feeding and cleaning daily. The humane society only recently began doing online adoptions.

According to the president of the humane society, the main issue is a service that has not been considered essential, the spaying and neutering of the animals.

"We're really concerned that those drops in spays and neuters are going to haunt us in the next few months. It's that time of year," said Jay Lutz, president of the Mower County Humane Society. "Spring is when we start getting hit with puppies and kittens and strays start coming out as the weather gets warmer."

Currently, the Mower County Humane Society is at capacity and unable to accept any more animals. As glad as they are to see furry friends adopted, they ask potential owners to make sure they are ready to own a pet.

"When this is over and people aren't as home as much anymore, we hope those adoptions work out and we don't get a bunch of those animals back or sent out on the street," Lutz said. "They don't want to take care of them anymore because they're not home all the time."

National Pet Adoption Day at the Mower County Humane Society was moved from the May 2nd to the 30th. Hormel has agreed to cover the adoption fees on that day.