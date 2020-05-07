In remembrance of a Mayo nurse; man reflects on brother’s life

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many people in the Mayo Clinic community are mourning the death of a prominent nurse following a tragic accident.

Quinn Bissonette, a Mayo Nurse Manager, died Tuesday in Spring Valley after a tree struck him as he was doing yard work.

Matt Bissonette, Quinn's older brother reflected on the legacy his brother left.

"Quinn's this guy, that's just full of life. He's always out there on the edge. Just living life forward. And to get the call saying that he's gone, It's just shocking, it's just shock," Matt said.

He said Quinn was always pushing people to be the best version of themselves.

"He always talked about chronic optimism and persistent positivity. Right so, everything he tries to do, he does from those kind of lenses. So, the nurses he works with, the physicians he's worked with. It's always this perspective of how can he bring people to the best version of themselves and help them move forward," Matt said.

The brothers created their own business called Bissonette Leadership Services. The company offers skills enhancement and organizational growth.

They also started a Facebook page for health care workers titled, I am Essential. The page has more than 55,000 members spread out across the globe.

"If we can understand who we are as people than we can then have a mindset of moving forward that the work can change. So that's kind of the emphasis that Quinn and I have with the I Am Essential group, and it ties right back to Bissonette Leadership Services" Matt said.

Matt said Quinn loved being around his wife, and children, and was a man who was full of love.

"Quinn was just the kind of guy that was always smiling he was always positive he was always found a way to find the best in people," Matt said.

The family has a memorial fund for Quinn.

There is also an I am Essential apparel line. Proceeds help those who have been furloughed.