DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- At her daily press briefing Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced state epidemiologist, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, will join the White House Task Force.

Both the Governor and Pedati attended a White House meeting on Wednesday with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Reynolds says following that meeting, the president asked Pedati to join the White House Coronavirus Task Force.