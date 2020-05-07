John Marshall to hold ‘mini graduations’ May 28 – 30

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- John Marshall High School has announced its plans for graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to families, JMHS Principal Eric Johnson said the school is planning a series of 'mini-graduations' from May 28 through May 30 in the John Marshall gymnasium.

Rochester Public Schools said each high school in the district plans to release "similar graduation plans" and communicate them to families on Thursday.

Johnson said this is an opportunity for students to receive their diplomas in small groups, which the district will be recording and editing into a full length graduation video. The video will be shared with graduates and their families, the school said.

Johnson said participation is optional, and the graduations will consist of up to 30 students at a time. Students are directed to follow social distancing guidelines.

The school said two guests per student are allowed.

"We know this may be frustrating, challenging, and saddening for families. We would much rather welcome all family members in one large celebration," Principal Johnson said. "However, the safety of our students and staff has always been our priority and we must maintain this priority now as we practice social distancing. While we know this is not the same, we will have a video link available as soon as possible after May 30 for all graduates and their families."

Students and staff will be required to wear masks provided by the district and guests are encouraged to wear masks as well, Johnson said.

Attendees will also be asked to stay home if they're sick, because there will also be a "make-up" graduation at some point in June.

Johnson said the mini-graduations will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 28 and 29, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 30. Students can look for a link from the school to sign up for a graduation starting Monday.

"Thank you for your resilience, flexibility, and adaptability. I know that in times like these you want to celebrate together with your friends," Johnson said. "These mini graduations are the result of listening to our students and trying to incorporate as many of the things we’ve heard our seniors wish to include in a graduation ceremony while balancing the health and social distancing guidelines required in our current situation."