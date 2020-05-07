Local long-term care facility beats the odds during COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Long-term care facilities have been hardest hit during the COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota.

In Olmsted County, five facilities have at least one resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Edenbrook of Rochester has been able to keep 50 residents and staff from being infected so far.

Edenbrook of Rochester Administrator Maggie Holm-Wachholz.

"Life at Edenbrook was busy, creative, fun, lively something different everyday," Maggie Holm-Wachholz, Edenbrook Administrator said.

That was the case the case prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, life's much quieter and there's a new slogan. "Clean in clean out, clean in clean out is what we're preaching," said Holm-Wachholz.

"It is concerning here to hear some of the stories that are happening and I do not take for granted one bit that could be us," Holm-Wachholz said. "We're being as safe as we can, but we are still maintaining that humanistic approach that is necessary and maintaining that dignity the residents deserve."

Edenbrook of Rochester C.N.A Leslee Sadlo.

Leslee Sadlo has been a care giver for a decade and it's always been about the residents for her.

"I just love them. I love coming here I love seeing the smiles on their faces. I have a few of them that get excited when I'm down the hall," Sadlo said. Adding, "As long as it makes them happy, I'm happy."

Adding to that happiness, three words, 14 letters, a 'Heroes Work here' sign placed outside the building. "I never felt like one, this is just something I always loved doing to me it just comes second nature," Sadlo said.

It's not just the staff pitching, the community is showing up in a big way.

"A father and his two sons who play ball here every single day at 2 p.m. just to show the residents give them something to watch and look at," Holm-Wachholz said.

A new normal in these abnormal times Holm-Wachholz said. "We're just not able to have again that physical touch that affection, but the love is very much felt."

Holm-Wachholz said it's a team effort that keeps residents safe and happy.

As for her amazing staff, she said they have a great way to celebrate them next week during National Nursing Home week