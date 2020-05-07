Minnesota reports 786 more COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 786 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

That's the largest increase the Department has reported in its daily update thus far, surpassing Wednesday's total of 728 new cases.

MDH said a total of 9,365 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,205 health care workers. Of those who tested positive, 5,308 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said 336 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials also reported on Thursday that about 97,421 tests have been completed in the state, including 4,189 newly-completed tests reported on Thursday.

MDH officials have stated they expect the number of new cases to continue to increase as testing ramps up.

The Department reported on Thursday that 23 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said a total of 508 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 407 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department reported that 82 percent of those who died from COVID-19 were 70 years or older, but just 16 percent of the state's confirmed cases are among that age group.

MDH said 435 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 182 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 10 fewer people hospitalized not in the ICU, and two more in the ICU than the Department reported on Wednesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.