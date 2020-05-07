NBA players, staff asked to help Mayo Clinic virus researchers

(AP) -- NBA teams have been asked to help the Mayo Clinic with a study that could help researchers come closer to finding a solution to the coronavirus problem.

The NBA and its players are partnering with Mayo Clinic officials who need volunteers for a study largely centered around antibodies.

Additional goals of the study include being able to identify more patients who could donate plasma and improve care for patients who are dealing with the coronavirus, plus potentially move researchers closer to a vaccine.

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer