SPOTTED: Armed guard at Rochester Menards

SPOTTED: Armed guard at Rochester MenardsNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following up on viewer questions about the mask policy at Menards, KTTC has been able to confirm armed security is helping the retail chain enforce its mask policy at the Rochester locations.
The guard has been spotted just inside the entrance.
In a statement, the company says its trying to keep people safe and requires employees and staff to wear masks inside its stores.
“We are requiring all employees and customers to wear a mask while inside our stores. If someone doesn't have a mask, we have a limited number of 3-layer face masks available for purchase for one dollar while supplies last. We’re just trying to keep people safe. We have contracted with a security company to assist in enforcing this policy. Being armed is not a service request that we ask for."